New Delhi: BJP leader Nishikant Dubey, on Thursday, September 1, accused the Hemant Soren-led government of leading Jharkhand into an “Islamic state” amid political and social instability in the state. Expressing harsh criticism to the state administration, Dubey stated that the government in Jharkhand will not stay long due to its pro-Pakistan approach. He also accused the administration of engaging in vote bank politics as a result of it.

Dubey also said that the condition of Jharkhand is very poor and the Chief Minister will ultimately have to go for a mid-term poll which will lead to Bhartiya Janta Party taking over the state with a full majority.

Expressing dismay at Ankita’s murder case, Dubey alluded the “Islamification” of the state would lead to Jharkhand and Santhal Pargana joining Bangladesh to make a separate Islamic country.

While speaking to a news agency, Dubey targeted the state government for doing injustice to Ankita and asserted that even after having sumptuous monetary resources and an airport, she still could not even get basic amenities after the incident. He said that he will not be surprised if, in 15-20 years, Jharkhand expresses its wish to separate itself to form an Islamic country.

Also Read: Asaduddin Owaisi calls Dumka incident 'ANIMALISM,' demands special court to try accused

Dubey also argued that the Jharkhand government accuses BJP of destabilizing the government despite ‘removing Maha Dalits from Palamu; forcibly marrying tribal girls to Muslims; changing the government school name to Urdu school’.

A shocking incident took place in Jharkhand’s Dumka town on August 23 when the accused, identified as Shahrukh, allegedly poured petrol on the woman from outside the window of her house while she was sleeping and set her on fire, according to the local police.

The girl, identified as Ankita Kumari, was a student of class 12, and had been first admitted to Phulo Jhano Medical College and Hospital in Dumka in critical condition. Later she was referred to Ranchi`s Rajendra Institute of Medical Science (RIMS) for better treatment where she died.

Soon after the incident came to light, people have been protesting in the streets of Dumka.