Durian Furniture Launches A Range Of Veneer Furniture Pieces With Mesmerizing Details

Durian Furniture has unveiled some new spring 2023 offerings of veneer furniture pieces available both in-store and online. They have launched a coveted collection of timeless coffee tables, side tables, TV units, buffets, and more that stuns with the inherent beauty of exotic veneers and mesmerizing patterns handcrafted by skilled Marquetry artisans. With this launch, Durian Furniture aims to become a one-stop luxury destination, offering versatile veneer furniture pieces that perfectly fit into everyone’s living, dining, and bedroom spaces and lets you connect with nature in the most beautiful way.

Wood In Its Most Attractive Form

Veneer is solid wood in its most attractive form. Made from premium quality solid wood and complete with high-end finishes all Durian Furnture’s veneers are handcrafted to create scintillating designs including checkered, sunburst, herringbone and natural pattern that enhance the beauty of your space.

Their timeless furniture pieces invite the eyes to explore, while the eclectic patterns tell a story of refined artistry. There’s more! Durian Furniture is committed to using responsibly sourced material. Their veneer pieces are made of sustainably sourced wood and are proudly made in India in collaboration with artisans who carry the legacy of Marquetry craftsmanship.

Marquetry, The Craftsmanship You Will Appreciate

Marquetry wood art with ornate details and handcrafted patterns is making a grand comeback. Originating in the early 16th Century, marquetry started out as inlaying marble and other stones and eventually transformed into wood-based veneer inlay in the late 16th Century. Considered as one of the oldest arts, the ancient art of marquetry has been gaining popularity and interest of interior designers over the years.

One might get confused with the marquetry and inlays. Although they are very similar, the process of marquetry includes applying thin slices of wood to a structure to form decorative patterns, designs or even pictures. Master artisans craft mesmerizing Marquetry veneer patterns like checkered, herringbone, sunburst, and more with the precision that show off your personal style with timeless design. This time-honored artistry takes extraordinary skills and the result is timeless veneer furniture pieces that add a sense of sophistication to modern Indian homes.

About Durian Furniture

With over 4 decades of industry experience, Durian Furniture is proud to be at the forefront by constantly crafting timeless veneer designs, thus allowing their veneer to be the choice of various designer pieces of furniture in a range of home décor. They boast of responsibly sourcing 150+ species of wood from the globe. Careful consideration towards workmanship with a purpose ensures the long-lasting impact the furniture is built to be used through everyday stresses and stay as good as new for years to come.

Why You'll Love It?

