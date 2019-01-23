During Diwali, I'd go away and live in jungle to introspect: This is #TheModiStory

MUMBAI: Not many know this, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi would often go away for five days during Diwali into the jungle to self introspect. In the third part of #TheModiStory, published by online storyteller and photobloggers Humans of Bombay, PM Modi opens up about this stage phase of life.

"My first brush with a big city, organisational duties in the RSS and a yearly 5-day journey to a remote forest during Diwali…Part 3 of the interaction with @HumansOfBombay takes you through experiences from my youth & a request for today’s youngsters," he tweeted.

My first brush with a big city, organisational duties in the RSS and a yearly 5-day journey to a remote forest during Diwali… Part 3 of the interaction with @HumansOfBombay takes you through experiences from my youth & a request for today’s youngsters. https://t.co/lqJAFKGpbr — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 22, 2019

In the first two parts, the Prime Minister had recalled about his childhood and his journey to the Himalayas at the age of 17.

The Prime Minister sat down with the team behind Humans of Bombay during his recent visit to the maximum city. The meeting churned out a five-part serie, where Modi narrates his journey till date.

“During my recent visit to Mumbai, I sat down with the team of @HumansOfBombay and interacted with them about aspects of my life.

Here's the third of the five-part series.

“After coming back from the Himalayas, I knew that I wanted my life to be one that is lived in the service of others. Within a short span of returning, I left for Ahmedabad. It was my first brush with living in a big city – the pace of life was very different. I began my time there by occasionally helping my uncle at his canteen.

Eventually, I became afull time Pracharak of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. There, I got the opportunity to interact with people from different walks of life and do a wide range of work. We all took turns to clean the RSS office, prepare tea and food for colleagues and clean utensils.

Life was rigorous and busy. But amidst all of my duties, I was determined to not let go of my learnings from the Himalayas. To ensure that this new phase of life didn’t take over the sense of peace that I achieved there, I decided to take out some time every year and introspect. It was my way of maintaining a balanced life.

Not many people know this, but I would go away for the 5 days of Diwali. Somewhere in a jungle – a place with only clean water and no people. I would pack enough food to last for those 5 days. There would be no radio’s or newspapers, and during that time, there was no TV or internet anyway. I would reflect – and the strength that this alone time gave me still helps me to handle life and its various experiences. People often asked me, ‘Who are you going to meet?’ And I would say, ‘मैं मुझसे मिलने जा रहा हूं।’

Which is why, I always urge everyone, especially my young friends, in the midst of your fast paced life and busy schedules, take some time off…think and introspect. It will change your perception – you will understand your inner self better. You will start living in the true sense of the word. It will also make you more confident and undeterred by what others say about you. All of these things will help you in times to come. So I just want each and every one of you to remember that you are special and that you don’t have to look outside for the light...it’s already within you.” #TheModiStory