During Monsoon Apart From Lonavala And Khandala, Check Out These Places In Maharashtra This Time

Monsoon is the kind of year when you feel like going on a long weekend drive with your partner or chilling out with friends, but planning to travel during the rains often becomes a problem. The fun we seek turns out to be the opposite. To avoid such problems, it is very important to choose the right destination during this period. Where Maharashtra is first named. There are many such places here, the real fun comes only in the rainy season.



Alibag

Alibaug is a very beautiful place in Maharashtra. Although you can visit here anytime, it is considered best to plan to come here during monsoon. The clean beaches here look even more beautiful during the rainy season. Here you can visit Revdanda, Janjira, Alibaug fort. You can go for a barefoot walk to Nagaon and Alibaug beaches. If you have time, also visit the Karnala Bird Sanctuary.



Malshej Ghat

During the monsoons of Maharashtra, Malshej Ghat is visited by most tourists. As soon as the raindrops fall, the Ghat is covered with greenery. Seeing it brings a different peace to the eyes. Seeing the beauty of a waterfall falling from a high mountain is a completely different experience. Malshej Falls, Kokan Kada, Pimpalgaon Joga Dam, Ajobagadi Fort are very good places to visit here.



Igatpuri

Igatpuri is the kind of place where you can spend quality time with family, friends or even alone. It's a different crowd here on weekends. It is different fun to watch small and big waterfalls and bathe in them. Don't miss Tringalwadi Fort, Vihigan Falls, Bhawal Dam.



Matheran

You can enjoy the monsoon season by coming to Matheran in Maharashtra. Matheran is a small but very popular hill station in Maharashtra. Louisa Point is the main attraction here. To do this, you have to walk a few kilometers. Apart from this, Charlotte Lake, Monkey Point and Shivaji Ji steps are also great places to visit.

Mahabaleshwar

The strawberry town needs no introduction, Mahabaleshwar is a hill station in the Satara district of Maharashtra. It is quite close to Panchgani in terms of distance and both are often connected in one trip. In the past era, during the British Raj, Mahabaleshwar was the summer capital.

Whether you're looking for adventure, tranquility or just a respite from everyday life, Maharashtra's monsoon destinations have something for everyone. From Leaping Tiger in Lonavala to Ambarnath Temple in Matheran, we have tried to cover the most amazing places in Maharashtra during monsoon season. So pack your bags, embrace the monsoon rains and explore the most amazing areas of Maharashtra during the coming monsoon.