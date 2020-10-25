Dussehra: 70-feet eco-friendly Ravana effigy for Ayodhya Ramlila

AYODHYA: The nine-day Ramlila, which is being telecast from the Laxman Quila, a temple situated on the banks of the Saryu river, will finally come to an end on Sunday (October 25).

On the occasion of Vijayadashami and Maha Navami, the Ramlila event will conclude with the 'Ravana Dahan' ceremony between 5:30 pm-6:00 pm today evening. This year, a 70-feet eco-friendly effigy of Ravana, as against the usual 100-feel tall, has been prepared to go up in flames this evening.

Considering the rising pollution and current scenario, the Ayodhya Ramlila organisers decided to keep the Ravana effigy comparatively smaller. Notably, the Ravana effigy was prepared and brought from Delhi to Ayodhya for the event.

Among those expected to be present on the occasion are folk singer Malini Awasthi, Additional Chief Secretary Home Avnish Awasthi. The virtual Ramlila will begin at 3:30 pm.

It is to be noted that organisers of the Ayodhya Ramlila being shown on different media platforms claimed that the number of their viewers has crossed the 10-crore mark. The nine-day Ramlila was shown in 14 languages, including Urdu.

LED screens have been installed at different places and mobile vans have been sent to remote areas in villages to make watch the enactment of the epic. Around 120 crew members from Mumbai and 85 artists are involved in the enactment, with a 55-member Doordarshan team filming it from nine different angles.

