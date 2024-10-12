On Dussehra, A Shinde Vs Thackeray Showdown To Set The Tone Ahead Of Maharashtra Polls

Continuing the Dussehra rally tradition, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena and the rival Uddhav Thackrey-led Shiv Sena will both hold rallies in Mumbai on Saturday in a show of strength and set the tone for the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections. The rallies are taking place just weeks before the state elections, as the current assembly's term concludes on November 26.

Shinde Vs Thackeray: Stage Set For Dussehra Showdown

The Shiv Sena (UBT) is set to hold its rally at the historic Shivaji Park in Dadar, while Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will address his faction at Azad Maidan in South Mumbai. According to Shiv Sena leader and former MP Rahul Shewale, about 2 lakh people are expected to attend rally at the Azad Maidan. Heavy rains on Thursday night made both venues muddy; however, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut asserted that this will not affect the event.

Despite heavy rain on Thursday night that left both venues muddy, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut confirmed that the rally would proceed as scheduled. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's faction anticipates approximately 200,000 attendees at Azad Maidan and has arranged for 3,000 private buses to transport supporters to the venue.

Both factions have shared teasers in anticipation of the rallies. Shinde's teaser features a tiger, symbolizing the Sena, tied to the Congress, with Shinde depicted as cutting the rope. The Shiv Sena (UBT) teaser included the importance of safeguarding Maharashtra's pride while condemning ‘traitors,’ in reference to the rebel MLAs.

During his rally, Uddhav Thackeray is expected to attack the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing it of causing a division within the Shiv Sena.

Shiv Sena’s Dussehra Rally

Dussehra rallies have been a significant tradition for the Shiv Sena since the 1960s, initially spearheaded by party founder Bal Thackeray at Shivaji Park. Following the party's split in 2022, the Uddhav-led faction continues to host its rally at Shivaji Park, while Eknath Shinde's faction has moved its event to Azad Maidan.

(With PTI inputs)