Dust, thunderstorm likely in parts of north India on May 29-30; heatwave to continue till May 28

New Delhi: In a significant relief from the scorching heat, the India Meteorological Department on Monday (May 25) predicted dust and thunderstorms over several parts of north India on May 29-30. Kuldeep Srivastava, head of the Regional Meteorological Department of the IMD, told PTI that due to a western disturbance and easterly winds, dust storm and thunderstorm activity are likely over Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh on May 29-30.

The wind speed is also likely to be around 50-60 kilometres per hour during this period, which will further help in bringing a respite from the intense heat.

The IMD prediction of thunderstorm comes at a time when several states like Delhi, Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab and parts of Uttar Pradesh have been experiencing blistering heat for days with temperatures soaring over 45 degrees Celsius. On May 24, the weatherman had issued a Red colour-code alert for north India for May 25-26 when the prevailing heatwave conditions are expected to peak.

A western disturbance is a cyclonic storm that originates in the Mediterranean Sea and travels across Central Asia. When it comes in contact with the Himalayas, it brings rains to the hills and the plains.

Heatwave conditions over some parts and severe heatwave conditions at isolated pockets are very likely over Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha during May 25-27, the IMD said in its daily bulletin.

Heatwave conditions are also likely in isolated pockets over Punjab, Chhattisgarh, interior Odisha, Gujarat, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathawada, interior Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Bihar and Jharkhand during next 2-3 days.

"Due to prevailing dry north-westerly winds over plains of northwest India, central India and adjoining interior parts of eastern India, present heatwave conditions very likely to continue to prevail over these areas till May 28 with peak intensity on May 25 and 26," the IMD said in its daily bulletin.