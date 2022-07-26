Kolkata: Actor Rudranil Ghosh has once again taken on the Mamata Banerjee government. Rudranil who has in the past slammed Mamata Banerjee and taken on her government, one poem at a time, has now attacked Mamata and TMC on the Partha Chatterjee-Arpita Mukherjee controversy, with respect to the Teachers' Recruitment scam.

Taking a dig at Mamata Banerjee's Duare Sarkar (government at your doorstep), Ghosh in a self-composed Bengali poem launched a scathing attack on the Bengal CM. His poem broadly translates to: “On July 21, Didi sold puffed rice from the stage (a reference to Mamata's Martyrs' Day speech where she attacked BJP for implementing GST on puffed rice). On July 22, (around) Rs 20 crore was unearthed from Arpita Mukherjee’s flat." He went on to say that Mamata Banerjee should answer people's questions because she herself is the 'malik'. She also indicated that if you are close to the powers-that-be, then you are happy. He accused TMC of financial corruption and said that whenever there's any scam, Mamata Banerjee resorts to lies.

Meanwhile, a Kolkata court on Monday granted 10 days' Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody of West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee and his alleged associate Arpita Mukherjee, who was arrested in connection with its probe into the school jobs scam. The ED had prayed for 14 days' custody of Mamata Banerjee's minister, stating that AIIMS, Bhubaneswar has said in a report after medical examination of the minister that no active intervention is required over his health.

Rejecting a bail prayer of the minister, special ED Court judge Jibon Kumar Sadhu at Bankshall court here extended ED custody of the minister and also of Mukherjee till August 3. The court directed in its order that the two accused persons, who were arrested on July 23, be produced before it again on August 3.