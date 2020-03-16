e-learning: Indians prefer online mode than traditional classroom training, says survey

New Delhi: Online/e-learning is the most preferred way of training among learners as it provides flexibility to learn anywhere and anytime at a cost-effective manner, says a survey. According to Velocity MR, a leading market research and analysis company, 72 per cent Indians prefer online/e-learning mode of training than traditional classroom training.

The findings of the survey come at a time when many state governments have advised all schools to remain shut until the situation gets under control amid Covid-19 scare.

The global economy has to plunge into a deep crisis due to coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic that has killed over 6,000 and sickened lakhs of people around the globe.

Byju's is the most-known e-learning app followed by other apps like Udemy, Coursera, Unacademy, Lynda, NIIT, IGNOU, Oliveboard, it noted.

The study also saw that online/e-learning is not only beneficial to the learners but also to the teachers.

This mode of teaching saves time, provides flexibility to teach from anywhere while also allowing teachers to assist the learners directly, the survey said.

"Our survey shows that the age range of 25 to 45 years prefers online learning. Among 94 per cent of people who opt for online learning are the working professionals working in industries like IT/computers/Technology," said Jasal Shah, managing director and CEO of Velocity MR.

Shah further noted that one-fourth of the learners still prefer traditional classroom training as they feel that student and teacher face-to-face interaction helps understand the subject more easily.

The survey was conducted in February and covered over 2,000 individuals in cities like Bengaluru, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, NCR, Pune, Hyderabad, and Ahemdabad.