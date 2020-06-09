E-learning: NCERT and Rotary join hands to provide quality education to children

New Delhi: NCERT and Rotary India on Tuesday (June 9) digitally signed an MoU for e-learning content telecast for class 1-12 overall NCERT TV channels in the presence of Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhariyal ‘Nishank’.

The Union Minister expressed hope that amidst COVID-19 the collaboration of the Rotary India Humanity Foundation and NCERT with the guidance and support of MHRD will ensure that e-learning reaches children across the country with NCERT approved content.



Nishank said that it is great pleasure to know that under Vidya Daan 2.0 Rotary International will provide the e-content in the Hindi language to NCERT for classes I to XII for all subjects, adding that "this material is of high class and very high quality; it will benefit all our children very much."

"Along with this Rotary International will provide material for special needs children as well as contribute its entirety to the Adult Literacy Mission," he said, adding "They will also provide the Teacher Training (including professional development) content.

The Union Minister said that MHRD has been working on the integration of technology in education through various schemes and initiatives like Operation Digital Board, DIKSHA, E–Pathshala, SWAYAM, and SWAYAM PRABHA. Nishank said that in order to strengthen innovation and digitization in education, the MHRD is focusing on creating e-learning, accurate and updated study material for all and learning enhancements so that students can access quality education at home.

The Minister said that through e-learning we want to fulfill prime ministers' vision of 'one nation one digital platform, adding "we have resolved to reach our students through radio and TV where there is no internet or mobile connectivity available and this MoU is a big step in that direction.He hoped that through this MoU quality education will reach to students more effectively."

Rotary International Director 2019-21, Kamal Sanghvi, informed about the details of the tie-ups, which includes:

1. NCERT TV Tie-up: There will be curriculum modules telecast for classes 1-12, through twelve national Television channels of NCERT, to be available from July 2020 (content to be vetted by NCERT as per their curriculum).

2. DIKSHA App tie-up: The e-Learning modules would also be available through GOI’snational mobile app, DIKSHA, at the same time. The content is currently available in Hindi (and Punjabi) and hence shall be implemented immediately across 12 states/ UTs schools of approx 10 crore students. The intellectual rights to the content would be with rotary and provided to NCERT so that the said content can be translated to all regional languages by NCERT & the respective state SCERTs in the next few months.

Rotary International President for 2021-22, Shekhar Mehta said, “Rotary has curated e-Learning content for classes 1-12 through our partners and we plan to provide it free to the nation, as a home-based teaching solution related to their school curriculum. Rotary has a vast experience in e-Learning, having installed e-Learning software/hardware to over 30,000 Govt. schools across India, in the past 5 years”.