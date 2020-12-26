E-Sampada: Booking of social function venues, allotment for over 1 lakh govt residential accommodations integrated on new platform

In line with the objectives of boosting transparency and accountability while ensuring ease of living for the citizens, the Directorate of Estates, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs on Friday introduced a new web portal and mobile app, e-Sampada. This comes on Good governance day, celebrated annually on December 25, the birth anniversary of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

The new application provides a single-window for all these services including an allotment for over one lakh government residential accommodations, office space allotment to government organisations in 45 office complexes in 28 cities, booking of 1,176 holiday home rooms and venues like 5, Ashoka Road for social functions etc.

In a significant step to further boost transparency & accountability in providing various estate services & adopt digital technologies, I was delighted to launch e-Sampada, a single online platform for management of all GoI Estate services on occasion of Good Governance Day. pic.twitter.com/TOM3DL4q7B — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) December 25, 2020

In its endeavour to provide ‘One Nation, One System’, the erstwhile four websites (gpra.nic.in, eawas.nic.in, estates.gov.in, holidayhomes.nic.in), and two Mobile Apps (m-Awas & m-Ashoka5) of the Directorate of Estates have been integrated into one, which paves the way for all services on the same platform throughout the country.

The website and mobile app were launched by Minister of State(I/C) for Housing & Urban Affairs Hardeep S Puri in the presence of MoHUA Secretary Durga Shanker Mishra and other senior officials. Addressing the media in a program organised on a virtual platform, Puri said that this is a significant step towards promotion of e-governance to boost transparency and accountability in providing various Estate Services like allotment, retention, regularisation, no dues certificate etc. He further said that E-Sampada is developed to simplify processes and bring uniformity in the system across India. This will promote ease of living for Government of India officers / Departments as all services can be availed online on a single window with live tracking of applications.

Real-time information on utilisation of assets and delivery of service will facilitate optimum utilisation of resources. The automated processes will minimize human intervention and will lead to greater transparency. Durga Shanker Mishra, Secretary said that E-Sampada equips users with very specialised features like the personalised dashboard, service usage archive and real-time status on licence fees/dues. All payments/dues are to be made cashless through digital modes. It is user friendly and is device responsive. Users will have a visual experience of services and will be able to give feedback online.

The portal provides online facility to users across India to lodge complaints, submit documents and appear for the virtual hearing. It will reduce administrative cost and will save time and resources by reducing visits to Directorate of Estate. e-Sampada Mobile App and Chatbot facility have been provided for better user experience. Service level benchmarks and activity log for officials are incorporated to ensure accountability.

E-Sampada to benefit all services, across India: Online, Paperless, Cashless

* 1,09,474 Government Residential Accommodation at 40 locations

* 1.25 crore sq.ft Office Space Allotment in 45 office complexes at 28 locations

* 1,176 Holiday Home Rooms/Suits at 62 locations

* Booking of Vigyan Bhawan

* Booking of venues for social functions

The new Web Portal and Mobile App have been developed by NIC. The Mobile App will be available for Android as well as iOS platforms. The Web Portal can be accessed at www.esampada.mohua.gov.in and Mobile App can be downloaded from Android Play Store / Apple App Store.