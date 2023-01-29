E-Waste Management to Millet-Made Dishes in G20 - Highlights of PM Modi's First Mann Ki Baat of 2023

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (January 29) addresses the nation in the first episode of Mann Ki Baat of the year 2023. From urging the people of the country to read about the Padma Awardees of the year 2023 to the management of e-waste, PM Modi addressed various topics in the 97th episode of Mann Ki Baat. Here are some key points of the first edition of Mann Ki Baat 2023

"Various people from tribal areas - painters, musicians, farmers, artisans - have been conferred the Padma awards. I urge all countrymen to read their inspiring stories. Many dignitaries who have worked on tribal languages like Toto, Ho, Kui, Kuvi and Manda have received these awards," PM Modi said during the `Mann Ki Baat` radio programme.

Talking about the book named 'India- The Mother of Democracy', PM Modi said that the book has some superfine essays and it discusses interesting topics of democracy.

"There is a small but famous village in Tamil Nadu – Utirmerur. Here an inscription of eleven hundred-twelve hundred years ago surprises the whole world. This inscription is like a mini-constitution," said PM in Mann Ki Baat.

PM Modi talked about the popularity and importance of millet and showcasing of millet-made delicacies in the ongoing G20 Summits. “The G-20 summits are going on and wherever the G-20 meetings, nutritious and tasty dishes made from millets are being served there," said PM Modi.

Lauding the Indian Institute of Sciences Bengaluru, PM Modi informed the nation that India jumped to 40th rank in the Global Innovation Index while it was behind the 80th rank in 2015.

PM Modi also talked about the proper management of e-waste and its ill effects on the environment. "If E-Waste is not disposed of properly, it can also harm our environment. But, if it is done carefully, it can become a great force for the Circular Economy of Recycle and Reuse," he said.