External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar is set to travel to Islamabad, Pakistan, on October 15-16, to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) ‘Heads of Government’ (HoG) meeting.

Pakistan currently holds the rotating chair of the SCO’s Council of Heads of Government.

Earlier, the neighboring country had extended an invitation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but due to strained bilateral relations between the two nations, the EAM will be leading the Indian delegation instead.

Why Is SCO Important For India?

For India, the SCO offers a key platform for engaging with Central Asian nations, with whom it has historically had limited relations. Membership provides New Delhi the opportunity to collaborate on crucial security matters, especially with the involvement of regional powers such as Russia and China.

One of the most crucial bodies within the SCO is the Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure (RATS). This entity supports member nations in counter-terrorism efforts, including intelligence sharing, staging counter-terrorism drills, and monitoring terrorist activities and drug trafficking across borders. Through RATS, India can access vital information and participate in joint initiatives aimed at combating extremism and terrorism.

Despite these benefits, the SCO’s relevance for India is sometimes questioned due to the complexities of its relationships within the group. India shares fraught relations with two of its fellow members, China and Pakistan. In 2023, when India held the presidency of the SCO, it chose to conduct a virtual summit to avoid tensions, underscoring the challenges of diplomacy within such a diverse grouping.

SCO's Strategic Importance

The SCO is one of the few international platforms that primarily addresses security issues, and it is notable for being dominated by Asian members. Major powers like Russia and China have used the SCO as a counterbalance to Western-led international organisations. Along with the BRICS group (which includes Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa), the SCO has become a forum where China and Russia aim to present alternatives to the Western-dominated global order.

However, there is underlying competition within the SCO, particularly between Russia and China. While Russia has traditionally viewed Central Asia as its sphere of influence, China's growing economic clout, particularly through the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), has seen Beijing increase its influence in the oil and gas-rich Central Asian republics. The dynamic between China and Russia, especially given their "limitless friendship," creates an interesting balance of power within the SCO.

The inclusion of India and Pakistan in 2017 further highlighted this jostling for influence. While Russia backed India's membership as part of its long-standing strategic relationship, China supported Pakistan’s entry, ensuring that the balance of power remained in check.