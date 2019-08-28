EAM S Jaishankar briefs Russian FM Sergey Lavrov on Kashmir, discusses PM Modi's upcoming visit to Russia

Moscow: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who is on a two-day Russia visit, held 'intensive and focused' bilateral talks with his Russian Finance Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow during which he briefed him about the abrogation of Article 370.

At a joint briefing after the meeting, EAM Jaishankar said, "I took the opportunity to brief the FM on recent legislative changes which have happened in respect of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh in India. And, on this matter, I definitely saw full understanding on part of Russia that this was an internal matter and our issues with Pakistan should be discussed bilaterally."

Russia was the first permanent five representative of United Nations Security Council to back New Delhi's August 5 descion to remove the special status for erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

The visiting Indian minsiter discussed the upcoming visit of PM Modi to Valdivostok for Eastern Economic Forum and the annual India Russia summit next week. Military, technical cooperation will be one of the focus areas when both leaders meet.

The Union Minister said, "Both of us were satisfied with state of preparations and we expect good outcomes from Valdivostok."

Both the sides covered number of regional and global issues including situation in middle east and Afghanistan.

Defence remains on of the main pillar of the ties. Last year, during the annual summit, that alternates between the two countries, $400 deal was announced. Issues arising on advance payment for $400 have been settled between India and Russia and the countries are going according to schedule.