EAM S Jaishankar mourns death of five Indians students in road mishap in Canada

New Delhi: In a tragic incident, five Indian students have been killed here in a road accident in Canada's Ontario province. The accident between a passenger van and a tractor trailer took place on Saturday (March 12, 2022) on Highway 401 in the Quinte West city in Southern Ontario.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday mourned the death of five Indian students.

"Deeply mourn the passing away of 5 Indian students in Canada. Condolences to their families. Pray for the recovery of those injured. @IndiainToronto will provide all necessary support and assistance," Jaishankar tweeted.

The victims, Harpreet Singh, Jaspinder Singh, Karanpal Singh, Mohit Chouhan and Pawan Kumar, were aged between 21 and 24 years. The police said that they were all students in the Greater Toronto and Montreal areas.

Meanwhile, high Commissioner of India to Canada Ajay Bisaria, who is in touch with friends of the victims for required assistance, termed the incident a “heart-breaking tragedy”.

“Heart-breaking tragedy in Canada: 5 Indians students passed away in an auto accident near Toronto on Saturday. Two others in hospital. Deepest condolences to the families of the victims. @IndiainToronto team in touch with friends of the victims for assistance,” he said on Twitter.

Two other passengers were taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries following the crash, the police said, adding that an investigation into the accident was underway even though no charges have been laid.

