EAM S Jaishankar to visit Serbia from November 7-9

EAM S Jaishankar to visit Serbia from November 7-9

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar will visit Serbia from November 7-9 and hold bilateral delegation-level talks with his counterpart. He will also meet Serbia President Aleksandar Vucic and President of Serbian National Assembly (Speaker).

Live TV

The EAM has been invited by the first Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Serbia Ivica Dacic.

"India and Serbia enjoy close and friendly relations. Bilateral ties have strengthened considerably with the exchange of high-level visits in past few years including the visit of Vice President of India to Serbia in September 2018," read a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

"The current visit will provide an opportunity to take stock of bilateral ties between India and Serbia and explore new avenues of cooperation," added the statement.

