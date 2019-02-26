EAM Sushma Swaraj calls all party meeting following IAF's air strikes on terror camps in Pakistan

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has convened an all-party meeting at 5 pm, Tuesday, after the Indian Air Force carried out air strikes on terror training camps in Pakistan.

The meeting will be at the Jawaharlal Nehru Bhawan (JNB) in the national capital.

IAF fighters crossed the Line of Control (LoC) Tuesday and dropped 1000 kilogramme bombs destroying a Jaish-e-Mohammad's biggest training camp. The attack was launched by 12 Mirage 2000 fighters which reached Balakot, a town in Mansehra district in Pakistan's Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa before Pakistani Air Force tried to intercept them.

The attack came days after JeM carried out a massive terror attack in Pulwama, leading to the death of 40 jawans.

Earlier in the day, Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale's briefed the media on Tuesday's operation.

“This organization, which is proscribed by the UN, has been responsible of a series of terrorist attacks including on the Indian Parliament in December 2001 and the Pathankot airbase in January 2016,” he said.

“In an intelligence led operation in the early hours of today, India struck the biggest training camp of JeM in Balakot. In this operation, a very large number of JeM terrorists, trainers, senior commanders and groups of jihadis who were being trained for fidayeen action were eliminated.

“This facility at Balakot was headed by MAULANA YOUSUF AZHAR (alias USTAD GHOURI), the brother-in-law of MASOOD AZHAR, Chief of JeM,” he added.

India's action came after Pakistan failed to act on home-grown terror camps time and again.