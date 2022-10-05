NewsIndia
HIMACHAL PRADESH

'Earlier, AIIMS meant going to Delhi but PM Modi..': Himachal Pradesh CM at inauguration of AIIMS Bilaspur

At the inauguration ceremony, Union Minister Anurag Thakur, and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda were also present. 

 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 05, 2022, 01:29 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur heaped praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi who inaugurated AIIMS Bilaspur
  • AIIMS Bilaspur is a state-of-the-art hospital with 18 speciality and 17 super specialty departments

New Delhi: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur heaped praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi who inaugurated the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur. Thakur, while addressing the public, said, "Earlier, AIIMS meant going to Delhi. But PM Modi understood the pain of the people of Himachal and brought AIIMS to Bilaspur. This will always remind us whose leadership gave us strength."

AIIMS Bilaspur is a state-of-the-art hospital with 18 speciality and 17 super speciality departments, 18 modular operation theatres and 750 beds with 64 ICU beds, that has been constructed at a cost of more than Rs 1,470 crores.

 

Spread over 247 acres, the hospital is equipped with 24 hours emergency and dialysis facilities, modern diagnostic machines like ultrasonography, CT scan, MRI etc, Amrit Pharmacy and Jan Aushadhi Kendra and also a 30 bedded AYUSH block.

The Hospital has also set up the Centre for Digital Health to provide health services in the tribal and inaccessible tribal areas of Himachal Pradesh. 

Later, PM Modi will inaugurate the Government Hydro Engineering College at Bandla, before participating in the Kullu Dussehra celebrations.

The International Kullu Dussehra Festival will be celebrated from October 5 to 11 at the Dhalpur Ground of Kullu. The Festival is unique in the sense that it is the congregation of more than 300 Deities of the Valley.

(With agency inputs)

