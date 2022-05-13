हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Himachal Pradesh

Earthquake hits Himachal Pradesh's Dharamshala and Changlang in Arunachal Pradesh

Tremors with a depth of 5km occurred at 57 km north-northwest of Dharamshala while an earthquake measuring 4.2 on the Richter Scale hit Arunachal Pradesh`s South Changlong.

Earthquake hits Himachal Pradesh&#039;s Dharamshala and Changlang in Arunachal Pradesh
Image credit: Pixabay (Representational image)

New Delhi:  An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 jolted Himachal Pradesh`s Dharamshala at 7.46 am on Friday (May 13) morning. Tremors with a depth of 5km occurred at 57 km north-northwest of Dharamshala.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.5, Occurred on 13-05-2022, 07:46:43 IST, Lat: 32.71 & Long: 76.12, Depth: 5 Km, Location: 57km NNW of Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh, India," National Center for Seismology (NCS) said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, an earthquake measuring 4.2 on the Richter Scale hit Arunachal Pradesh`s South Changlong on Friday noon, the National Center for Seismology informed.

According to the NCS, the tremors had a depth of 120 km at 222 km south of the state`s south Changlang.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.2, Occurred on 13-05-2022, 12:39:30 IST, Lat: 25.77 & Long: 97.00, Depth: 120 Km, Location: 222km S of Changlang, Arunachal Pradesh, India," the NCS tweeted.

Live TV

