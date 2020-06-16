Earthquake hits Jammu and Kashmir again; third to struck Valley in 24 hours

Srinagar: Another earthquake of moderate-intensity measuring 3.9-magnitude on the Richter Scale rocked Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday (June 16) as authorities said no report of any casualty or damage to property has been received from anywhere so far. This was the second earthquake to hit the union territory on Tuesday with first reported at around 7 am today.

According to officials, the 3.9-m earthquake with 5 km depth occurred at 2:10 pm at Bhaderwah town in Doda district of Kashmir.

Seismologically, Kashmir is situated in a highly earthquake-prone region.

Speaking of the first earthquake, it had a depth of around 100 km with its epicentre in Tajikistan. People living in most parts of the Kashmir Valley, including Srinagar, Kishtwar and Doda districts felt the tremors. Mild tremors were also felt in Jammu.

The coordinates of the quake are latitude 37.7 degrees north and longitude 72.3 degrees east. No report of any casualty or damage to property has been received from anywhere so far

On June 15 night, an earthquake of magnitude 3.6 had also hit Jammu and Kashmir.

Since June 14 night, six earthquakes of above 3.0 on the Richter Scale have hit Katra in Jammu and Kashmir. Katra is a small town in the union territory and the base camp for the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine.

Earthquakes have wreaked havoc in Kashmir in the past. On October 8, 2005 an earthquake measuring 7.6 on the Richter scale killed over 80,000 people on the two sides of the line of control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir.

In the last week, as many as 25 low to mild intensity earthquakes have hit the country.