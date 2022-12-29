Earthquake in Assam: 3.5 magnitude tremors hit Guwahati; no casualties reported

Earthquake in India: An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter scale hit the Guwahati district this afternoon. According to the National Center for Seismology, the earthquake occurred northeast of Guwahati at 12:27 PM.

"An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 occurred 62km northeast of Guwahati, at around 12:27 pm, today. The depth of the earthquake was 10 km below the ground," said the National Center for Seismology.

So far, no casualties have been reported. More details are awaited.

This is a developing story.