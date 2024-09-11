Earthquake In Delhi: Light Tremors Hit Delhi-NCR, Noida
Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR on Wednesday.
Trending Photos
Earthquake tremors were felt in Delhi-NCR on Wednesday, September 11, after a 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck Pakistan. The earthquake, measuring 5.8 on the Richter scale, hit Pakistan around 1 p.m., and light tremors were experienced in Indian cities including Jaipur, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Noida.
"EQ of M: 5.8, On: 11/09/2024 12:58:03 IST, Lat: 31.25 N, Long: 70.52 E, Depth: 33 Km, Location: Pakistan," said National Center for Seismology on X.
People were seen rushing out of their homes and offices as they felt the tremor. However, the tremors lasted for only a few seconds and no major loss is reported from Indian region so far.
Tremors were felt across several cities in Pakistan, including Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, Malakand, Multan, Chiniot, Lakki Marwat, Swat, Chitral, Mianwali, Kasur, Okara, and Faisalabad. The earthquake, measuring 5.8 in magnitude, had its epicenter near Dera Ghazi Khan, at a depth of 10 kilometers.
EQ of M: 5.8, On: 11/09/2024 12:58:03 IST, Lat: 31.25 N, Long: 70.52 E, Depth: 33 Km, Location: Pakistan.
For more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/5gCOtjdtw0 @DrJitendraSingh @OfficeOfDrJS @Ravi_MoES @Dr_Mishra1966 @ndmaindia pic.twitter.com/HlcwIQPI3q— National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) September 11, 2024
This is developing Story
Live Tv