EARTHQUAKE

Earthquake In Delhi: Light Tremors Hit Delhi-NCR, Noida

Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR on Wednesday. 

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Sep 11, 2024, 01:23 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Earthquake In Delhi: Light Tremors Hit Delhi-NCR, Noida Representative Image

Earthquake tremors were felt in Delhi-NCR on Wednesday, September 11, after a 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck Pakistan. The earthquake, measuring 5.8 on the Richter scale, hit Pakistan around 1 p.m., and light tremors were experienced in Indian cities including Jaipur, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Noida.

"EQ of M: 5.8, On: 11/09/2024 12:58:03 IST, Lat: 31.25 N, Long: 70.52 E, Depth: 33 Km, Location: Pakistan," said National Center for Seismology on X.

People were seen rushing out of their homes and offices as they felt the tremor. However, the tremors lasted for only a few seconds and no major loss is reported from Indian region so far.

Tremors were felt across several cities in Pakistan, including Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, Malakand, Multan, Chiniot, Lakki Marwat, Swat, Chitral, Mianwali, Kasur, Okara, and Faisalabad. The earthquake, measuring 5.8 in magnitude, had its epicenter near Dera Ghazi Khan, at a depth of 10 kilometers.

 

This is developing Story

 

