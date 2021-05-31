हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Delhi Earthquake

Earthquake in Delhi: Low-intensity earthquake hits Rohini area, tremors felt

An earthquake of magnitude 2.4 on the Richter scale hit the Rohini area in Delhi at 9:54 pm on Monday (May 31), the National Center for Seismology said. Since the intensity of the earthquake was low, no casualty or damage has been reported.  

Representational Image

New Delhi: An earthquake of magnitude 2.4 on the Richter scale hit the Rohini area in Delhi at 9:54 pm on Monday (May 31), the National Center for Seismology said. Since the intensity of the earthquake was low, no casualty or damage has been reported.  

 

After Assam, earthquake of magnitude 2.4 strikes Delhi

 

Earlier in the day, an earthquake of magnitude 3.8 on the Richter scale hit Assam's Tezpur, as per the National Centre for Seismology. The quake occurred at 09:50:50 IST at a depth of 24 kilometers. The epicentre of the quake was located at 44 kilometers west of Tezpur.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.8, Occurred on 31-05-2021, 09:50:50 IST, Lat: 26.69 & Long: 92.35, Depth: 24 Km, Location: 44km W of Tezpur, Assam, India," the NCS said in a tweet.

Earlier on Sunday afternoon, an earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter scale had jolted Assam`s Tezpur district.

A tweet by the NCS stated, "Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.1, Occurred on 30-05-2021, 14:23:06 IST, Lat: 26.69 and Long: 92.39, Depth: 16 Km, Location: 40km W of Tezpur, Assam, India."

