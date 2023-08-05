Earthquake In Delhi-NCR: 5.8 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes, People Come Out Of Residences, Epicentre Hindu Kush

Delhi-NCR experienced tremors as the ground shook with a magnitude 5.8 earthquake, with its epicenter reported to be in the Hindu Kush region of the Himalayas in Afghanistan. The earthquake struck at 9:34 AM, according to reports. The impact of the quake was felt most significantly in Pakistan. The earthquake measured 5.8 on the Richter scale. The sudden jolts of the earthquake were felt in the national capital, Delhi, and its surrounding areas, causing a sense of panic and concern among the residents. As news of the earthquake spread, people rushed out of buildings and took shelter in open areas to ensure their safety. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation and assessing any potential damage to infrastructure and properties in the affected regions. Emergency services have been put on high alert to respond swiftly to any emergencies that may arise due to the quake.

Earthquakes in the region are not uncommon due to the tectonic activity in the Himalayan belt. However, this recent quake has raised concerns about the preparedness of cities like Delhi-NCR to handle such natural disasters and reinforce the need for robust disaster management strategies.

Further updates on the extent of the damage and any casualties, if any, are awaited. Citizens are urged to remain calm and vigilant and follow safety guidelines issued by the authorities to stay safe during such seismic events.

