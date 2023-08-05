trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2645199
NewsIndia
EARTHQUAKE

Earthquake In Delhi-NCR: 5.8 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes, People Come Out Of Residences, Epicentre Hindu Kush

As news of the earthquake spread, people rushed out of buildings and took shelter in open areas to ensure their safety.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 05, 2023, 10:26 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Earthquake In Delhi-NCR: 5.8 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes, People Come Out Of Residences, Epicentre Hindu Kush

Delhi-NCR experienced tremors as the ground shook with a magnitude 5.8 earthquake, with its epicenter reported to be in the Hindu Kush region of the Himalayas in Afghanistan. The earthquake struck at 9:34 AM, according to reports. The impact of the quake was felt most significantly in Pakistan. The earthquake measured 5.8 on the Richter scale. The sudden jolts of the earthquake were felt in the national capital, Delhi, and its surrounding areas, causing a sense of panic and concern among the residents. As news of the earthquake spread, people rushed out of buildings and took shelter in open areas to ensure their safety. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation and assessing any potential damage to infrastructure and properties in the affected regions. Emergency services have been put on high alert to respond swiftly to any emergencies that may arise due to the quake.

Earthquakes in the region are not uncommon due to the tectonic activity in the Himalayan belt. However, this recent quake has raised concerns about the preparedness of cities like Delhi-NCR to handle such natural disasters and reinforce the need for robust disaster management strategies.

Further updates on the extent of the damage and any casualties, if any, are awaited. Citizens are urged to remain calm and vigilant and follow safety guidelines issued by the authorities to stay safe during such seismic events.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train