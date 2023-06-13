Earthquake In Delhi Noida-NCR: What To Do If You Feel Tremors? To Stay Safe, Review The Dos And Don'ts

Earthquake Delhi Noida-NCR: Around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, tremors from an earthquake were detected in Delhi, Noida-NCR, and other areas of northern India. In the Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir, a magnitude 5.3 earthquake is said to have happened close to the village of Gandoh Bhalessa.

Earthquake of Magnitude:5.4, Occurred on 13-06-2023, 13:33:42 IST, Lat: 33.15 & Long: 75.82, Depth: 6 Km ,Location: Doda, Jammu and Kashmir, India

The 7.8-magnitude earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria on last february was the deadliest earthquake in the world this decade. More than four thousand people died in both countries due to this earthquake. Five major earthquakes occurred in Turkey between 1939 and 1999. Since 1900, there have been 76 earthquakes in Turkey, in which more than 90 thousand people have died. Half of these deaths occurred between 1939 and 1999. The earthquake in Haiti in 2021 is also included in the other severe earthquakes that have occurred in the world during the last two decades. More than 2200 people lost their lives in this earthquake. In 2018, more than 4300 people were killed in the earthquake in Indonesia. Another earthquake in 2017 killed more than 400 people.

Can Earthquakes be Predicted Accurately?

Scientists say that even if it is possible to know where the tremors will occur, we are still far away from predicting when the earthquake will occur. In such a situation, can earthquakes be predicted accurately? Seismologist Dr Stephen Hicks of Imperial College London answers this question. Dr. Hicks says, "What we can do is that we can predict earthquakes. We can make a guess. The work of forecasting earthquakes in places like California in America or in Japan is now increasing."

Do's & Don't During an Earthquake

So what can you do to stay safe and what shouldn't you do? However, it is not easy to predict when an earthquake will occur. But experts say that you should always be prepared. This means that you should always have a plan for dealing with an earthquake. Dr Stephen Hicks says, "If you live in an area where earthquakes are frequent, you should always have a bag ready in your home for any emergency." They say that this bag should contain water, a torch, first aid kit and some food items. According to the Red Cross, people should also carry some cash and a copy of their important documents, such as medical records, in this kit.

Avoid Running From One Room to Another

According to the United States Geological Survey, a scientific organization of the US government, if you stay where you are at the time of an earthquake, then your chances of getting injured are less. That is why the Geological Survey advises that when an earthquake occurs, you should avoid running from one room to another.

Lie Down & Cover Yourself

Experts say that the formula to keep yourself safe is- 'Lie down, cover yourself and hold on tightly.' Falling down on your feet and knees will help you avoid things falling from above and will allow you to move around a bit if needed. If you are under a table or desk with no other place to hide, hold on to it until the shaking continues.

Stand Close to The Door

One of the ways to escape in case of an earthquake is to stand very close to the door. But, experts say that if you live in an old house, the best way would be to hide under the table. Due to the earthquake, the windows and balcony of the house often fall first. In such a situation, it is advised that you stay away from these dangerous places. When the earth stops shaking, it is safest for you to get out of a building that is in danger of collapsing.

All these things are for the time when you are inside a building or any office premises at the time of an earthquake. But, what to do when you are outside during an earthquake? Experts say, stay where you are. Because running away from buildings, power and phone poles, sewage manholes, and oil and gas pipelines increases your risk of injury. And yes, it would be best for you to go to a completely open area. Where there are no telephones or electric poles. There should be no buildings.