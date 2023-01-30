topStoriesenglish2567152
Earthquake in Gujarat: 4.2 Magnitude Tremors Jolt Kutch; No Casualty Reported

Kutch, which is about 400 km away from Ahmedabad, is located in a very high risk seismic zone and earthquakes of low intensity occur there regularly.

Last Updated: Jan 30, 2023, 10:36 AM IST|Source: PTI

Ahmedabad: An earthquake of 4.2 magnitude hit Gujarat's Kutch district on Monday morning, the Institute of Seismological Research (ISR) said. There was no report of any loss of life or damage to property, district authorities said. The earthquake was recorded at 6.38 am with its epicentre 11 km north-north east of Dudhai village in the district, the Gandhinagar-based ISR said in an update on its website.

It was preceded by a tremor of 3.2 magnitude reported at 5.18 am with its epicentre 23 km east-southeast of Khavda village in the district, the ISR said. Kutch, which is about 400 km away from Ahmedabad, is located in a very high risk seismic zone and earthquakes of low intensity occur there regularly.

The district, located in Saurashtra region, experienced a devastating earthquake in January 2001 in which 13,800 people were killed and another 1.67 lakh were injured. The earthquake had caused severe damage to properties in various towns and villages of the district.
 

