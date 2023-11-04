Earthquake In Jaipur: Strong Tremors Felt In Rajasthan Capital - Read Details

Jaipur, November 3, 2023 — An earthquake rocked Jaipur today and sent strong tremors across the Delhi-NCR region and other parts of North India today. The strong quake, of magnitude 6.2, with its epicenter in Nepal, rocked northern India. While there were no immediate reports of casualties or significant damage in Jaipur, the situation is being closely monitored by local authorities and emergency services. The police control room in Jaipur reported that, at this time, there was no information available regarding any losses or damage caused by the earthquake.

The National Center for Seismology swiftly reported the event, stating, "Earthquake of Magnitude: 6.2, Occurred on 03-11-2023, 23:32 Location: Nepal," which further emphasized the transboundary nature of the seismic event.

The quake, which occurred at night, lasted for more than a minute and prompted many people in Jaipur, Delhi-NCR, Punjab, and Haryana to rush out of their buildings, fearing structural damage. The seismic activity was also felt in neighboring regions, including Noida, Delhi, and Gurugram.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) provided additional details about the earthquake:

- *Magnitude*: The earthquake was initially reported with a magnitude of 6.2, signifying its considerable strength. However, later updates from the IMD suggested a magnitude of 6.4.

- *Date and Time*: The seismic event took place on November 3, 2023, at 23:32:54 IST (Indian Standard Time), catching many people off guard during the late hours.

- *Geographic Coordinates*: The epicenter of the earthquake was pinpointed at a latitude of 28.84 degrees North and a longitude of 82.19 degrees East.

- *Depth*: The earthquake originated from a depth of about 10 kilometers beneath the Earth's surface.