Earthquake In Manipur: Magnitude 3.8 Quake Jolts Moirang

A mild intensity earthquake jolted Manipur's Moirang on Thursday at 6:51 pm IST. The intensity of the quake was recorded 3.8 on the richter scale.

Last Updated: Mar 23, 2023, 07:53 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Manipur: A mild intensity earthquake jolted Manipur's Moirang on Thursday at 6:51 pm IST. According to the National Centre For Seismology, the epicenter of this earthquake was 60km ESE of Moirang and the depth was 67 kilometers. "The intensity of the earthquake was recorded 3.8 on the richter scale," it said. There was no immediate report of any deaths or property damage. This is the third earthquake to struck India since Tuesday.  

6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Struck Afghanistan, Pakistan and North India On Tuesday

Earlier on Tuesday, strong tremors jolted parts of north India, including Delhi-NCR as a magnitude 6.6 earthquake struck Afghanistan's Hindu Kush region. 

Panicked residents fled buildings as the earthquake struck around 10.20 p.m. and was felt in Haryana, Punjab, and Rajasthan.

The powerful tremors made hundreds of people rush out of their homes to streets in Delhi, Ghaziabad, Noida, Gurugram, Chandigarh, Jaipur and other cities.

The quake was felt strongly in Pakistan, killing at least nine people in the country and injuring over 160 others and causing many buildings to collapse.

An earthquake of 7.5 magnitude in 2005 killed more than 74,000 people in Pakistan

On February 6 this year, a 7.8-magnitude earthquake hit Turkey, causing heavy destruction. More than 3,500 people died in the tragedy, while thousands of people were injured. Tuesday's quake reminded people in India of the devastating visuals from the quake hit Turkey.

