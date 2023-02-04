Earthquake in Manipur: Tremors of Magnitude 4.0 Strike Ukhrul

An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 struck Manipur's Ukhrul this morning around 6.14 am. The National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed that the earthquake occurred at 6.14 am and the depth of the tremor was 10km.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.0, Occurred on 04-02-2023, 06:14:55 IST, Lat: 25.13 & Long: 94.67, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Ukhrul, Manipur, India," said the NCS.

So far, there is no report of any casualties or cracks in any building. Further details are awaited.

Last night, an earthquake of magnitude 3.2 struck parts of Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh. The temblor which had its epicenter in Shamli, the sugar belt of western Uttar Pradesh, hit the region at 9.31 pm, the National Centre for Seismology said.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.2, Occurred on 03-02-2023, 21:31:16 IST, Lat: 29.41 & Long: 77.26, Depth:5 Km, Location: Shamli, Uttar Pradesh," the NCS stated. The earthquake was at a depth of 5 Km, according to the NCS.