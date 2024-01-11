trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2708626
Earthquake In Noida Today: Mild Tremors Felt In Noida, NCR

Earthquake In Noida: The tremors, which happened around 2.55 p.m., were powerfully felt in Noida, Ghaziabad, and Gurgaon, leading people to leave their offices and homes in search of shelter.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Aastha Sharma|Last Updated: Jan 11, 2024, 03:49 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Earthquake in Noida: A major earthquake with a magnitude of 6.1 on the Richter scale struck Delhi NCR and its neighbouring areas, causing extensive disruptions and concern among the residents. The quake's epicentre was in Afghanistan's Hindukush area, spreading shockwaves over northern India and neighbouring Pakistan. "Earthquake of Magnitude:6.1, Occurred on 11-01-2024, 14:50:24 IST, Lat: 36.48 & Long: 70.45, Depth: 220 Km ,Location: Afghanistan," National Center for Seismology tweeted. According to the US Geological Survey, the quake of magnitude 6.4 Ritcher stuck at a depth of 206.6 km 44 km SSW of Jurm in Afghanistanat 2:50 pm today.

 

