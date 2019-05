Mild earthquake tremors were felt in some parts of Jharkhand and West Bengal on Sunday morning.

These places include Giridih, Jamtara and Dumka in Jharkhand while in West Bengal tremors were felt in Bankura, Purulia, Durgapur and Burdwan.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.8 on the Richter Scale hit Bankura at 10:39 am and at the same time, tremors were felt in Giridih, Jamtara and Dumka.

No loss to life and property has been reported yet.

