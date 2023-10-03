trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2670371
Earthquake In Uttarakhand Today: People Rush Out Of Home After Tremors Hit Devbhoomi

 Tremors from an earthquake were detected in the Delhi NCR. Tremors were reported throughout North India, including Uttarakhand. According to data, the epicentre of the earthquake was in Nepal.

Earthquake In Uttarakhand: Tremors from an earthquake were detected in the Delhi NCR. Tremors were reported throughout North India, including Uttarakhand. According to data, the epicentre of the earthquake was in Nepal. Massive tremors were felt in Delhi today following two earthquakes in Nepal, one of magnitude 4.6 and the other of magnitude 6.2, which occurred within 25 minutes of each other at a depth of 5 km. The first earthquake struck Nepal at 2:25 p.m., followed by the second at 2:51 p.m. 

 

Tremors have also been reported in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow, Hapur, and Amroha. Following the two earthquakes in Nepal, parts of Uttarakhand experienced tremors. 

