Earthquake jolts Guwahati, parts of North East

New Delhi: Earthquake tremors were felt in Guwahati and parts of Northeast on Saturday evening (February 8). According to reports, earthquake of 5.0 magnitude struck south east of Bongaigaon.

The epicentre of the quake, which occurred at 6:17 pm (IST), was registered at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers, about 100 kilometers northeast of the town of Tura, according to the National Center for Seismology.

However, no casualties or loss of property has been reported so far. The impact was also felt in Bhutan as houses shook there.

Mild tremors were also felt in Coochbehar, Siliguri and other parts of North Bengal. More details are awaited.

Earlier on Thursday, residents in northern Israel reportedly felt earthquake tremors after a minor earthquake struck off the coast of Haifa.

According to the IDF’s Home Front Command, the temblor measured 3.8 on the Richter Scale .