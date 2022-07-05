ANDAMAN: An earthquake measuring 5.0 on the Richter Scale hit Andaman and Nicobar Islands in the wee hours of Tuesday. According to the National Center for Seismology, the tremors were felt at around 5:57 am today. The National Center for Seismology said the epicentre of the earthquake was 215 km ESE of Port Blair.

However, there were no reports of any loss of life or damage to property due to the earthquake.

Earlier on Monday, a low-intensity earthquake of magnitude 3.2 hit the Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir, but there were no reports of any damage, officials said. The quake struck at 12.12 pm in the Doda area of the Union Territory, the officials said.