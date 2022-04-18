हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Earthquake

Earthquake of 3.4 magnitude hits Jammu and Kashmir

The earthquake of magnitude 3.4 had its epicentre in Kishtwar and occurred at 12.09 pm, as per PTI.


Image credit: Pixabay (Representational image)

Jammu: A low-intensity earthquake hit Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district on Monday, officials said, adding that there were no reports of any loss of life or damage to property.

The earthquake of magnitude 3.4 had its epicentre in Kishtwar and occurred at 12.09 pm. There were no reports of any loss of life or damage to property, the officials said.

