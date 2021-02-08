हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Jammu & Kashmir

Earthquake of 3.5 magnitude jolts Jammu & Kashmir’s Gulmarg

A moderate-intensity earthquake occurred in Jammu and Kashmir's Gulmarg on Monday (February 8) morning measuring 3.5 on the Richter scale, National Centre for Seismology said. No casualties or damage to property has been received from anywhere so far. 

Earthquake of 3.5 magnitude jolts Jammu &amp; Kashmir’s Gulmarg
Representational image (Picture courtesy: ANI)

Gulmarg: A moderate-intensity earthquake occurred in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday (February 8) morning measuring 3.5  on the Richter scale, authorities said. No casualties or damage to property has been received from anywhere so far.

The earthquake, which had a magnitude of 3.5 on the Richter scale occurred in Gulmarg of Jammu and Kashmir, according to the National Centre for Seismology.

"Earthquake of Magnitude 3.5, Occurred on February 8, 04:56 am, Lat: 34.22 & Long: 73.61, Depth: 30 Km, Location: 73km WNW of Gulmarg, Jammu and Kashmir," NCS said. 

Seismologically, Jammu & Kashmir is situated in an earthquake-prone region where temblors have wrought devastation in the past. Earlier this month, another earthquake of 4.1 magnitude was recorded in Jammu & Kashmir. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Jammu & KashmirEarthquakericter scaleNational Centre for Seismology
Next
Story

Uttarakhand: ‘Glacier burst’ a phrase I was familiar with, says Anand Mahindra
  • 1,08,26,363Confirmed
  • 1,54,996Deaths

Full coverage

  • 10,26,63,887Confirmed
  • 22,21,737Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT20M14S

Zee Aadhyatma: Know the history of the Mahalaxmi temple of Kolhapur