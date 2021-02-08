Earthquake of 3.5 magnitude jolts Jammu & Kashmir’s Gulmarg

Gulmarg: A moderate-intensity earthquake occurred in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday (February 8) morning measuring 3.5 on the Richter scale, authorities said. No casualties or damage to property has been received from anywhere so far.

The earthquake, which had a magnitude of 3.5 on the Richter scale occurred in Gulmarg of Jammu and Kashmir, according to the National Centre for Seismology.

"Earthquake of Magnitude 3.5, Occurred on February 8, 04:56 am, Lat: 34.22 & Long: 73.61, Depth: 30 Km, Location: 73km WNW of Gulmarg, Jammu and Kashmir," NCS said.

Seismologically, Jammu & Kashmir is situated in an earthquake-prone region where temblors have wrought devastation in the past. Earlier this month, another earthquake of 4.1 magnitude was recorded in Jammu & Kashmir.