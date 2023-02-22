topStoriesenglish2576053
NewsIndia
EARTHQUAKE

5.2 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Nepal, Tremors Felt in Delhi-NCR

Delhi-NCR on Wednesday (February 22) felt mild tremors after an earthquake measuring 5.2 magnitudes on the Richter scale hit the neighbouring country of Nepal. The quake occurred around Bichhiya of Bajura district at 13:45 (local time), the National Earthquake Monitoring & Research Center (NEMRC), Nepal, said in a tweet. "An Earthquake of ML 5.2 occurred around Bichhiya of Bajura district at 13:45 NEMRC/SC," NEMRC tweeted.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 22, 2023, 03:43 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

5.2 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Nepal, Tremors Felt in Delhi-NCR

New Delhi: Delhi-NCR on Wednesday (February 22) felt mild tremors after an earthquake measuring 5.2 magnitudes on the Richter scale hit the neighbouring country of Nepal. The quake occurred around Bichhiya of Bajura district at 13:45 (local time), the National Earthquake Monitoring & Research Center (NEMRC), Nepal, said in a tweet. "An Earthquake of ML 5.2 occurred around Bichhiya of Bajura district at 13:45 NEMRC/SC," NEMRC tweeted.

Recently, at least three houses collapsed after a magnitude 5.8 quake hit Nepal. The epicenter of the earthquake was the border area of the Himali Village Council of Bajura and Humla`s Tajakot Village Council. Rescuers and local officials said they were finding it hard to get information on the ground due to the inclement weather condition and lack of communication means, as per information.

"A few more houses collapsed in the area after the earthquake. We have got the information that 3 more houses have collapsed in the district," said DSP Surya Thapa.

"Due to the inclement weather condition and snowfall in the area, we are not able to establish contact with other localities. The telephone is not working," Chief of Himali Village Council Govinda Bahadur Malla told ANI over the phone. 

(Further details awaited)

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When famous poet, writer Suryakant Tripathi Nirala was born in 1896
DNA Video
DNA: Russia's message is clear...
DNA Video
DNA: Who is getting 'current' from Godda Power Plant?
DNA Video
DNA: War anniversary, bombs, bunkers and helpless children!
DNA Video
DNA: When writer and poet Bhavani Prasad Mishra died in 1985
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: When the stethoscope was invented in 1781
DNA Video
DNA: Do you know the anti-India 'agenda holder' George Soros?
DNA Video
DNA: How to protect children from the 'known enemy' of the eyes?
DNA Video
DNA: When famous film director Dadasaheb Phalke died in 1944
DNA Video
DNA: Why suicide is easy for daily wage workers?