Earthquake of 4.1 magnitude hits Assam, tremors felt in Guwahati

New Delhi: An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.1 on the Richter Scale hit Guwahati in Assam on Saturday (November 20, 2021) afternoon, the National Centre for Seismology informed.

As per the Government agency, the earthquake occurred at 1:12 pm 38 km West-Southwest of Guwahati.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.1, Occurred on 20-11-2021, 13:12:15 IST, Lat: 26.07 and Long: 91.36, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 38km WSW of Guwahati, Assam," the National Center for Seismology said in a tweet.

Earthquake of Magnitude:4.1, Occurred on 20-11-2021, 13:12:15 IST, Lat: 26.07 & Long: 91.36, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 38km WSW of Guwahati, Assam, India for more information download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/C8bUbOGQRA pic.twitter.com/EVFlVzXPiv — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) November 20, 2021

As per the latest reports, there have been no records of any injury or damage to property so far.

Live TV