हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Earthquake

Earthquake of 4.1 magnitude hits Assam, tremors felt in Guwahati

As per the National Centre for Seismology, the earthquake occurred at 1:12 pm.

Earthquake of 4.1 magnitude hits Assam, tremors felt in Guwahati
Representational Image

New Delhi: An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.1 on the Richter Scale hit Guwahati in Assam on Saturday (November 20, 2021) afternoon, the National Centre for Seismology informed.

As per the Government agency, the earthquake occurred at 1:12 pm 38 km West-Southwest of Guwahati. 

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.1, Occurred on 20-11-2021, 13:12:15 IST, Lat: 26.07 and Long: 91.36, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 38km WSW of Guwahati, Assam," the National Center for Seismology said in a tweet.

As per the latest reports, there have been no records of any injury or damage to property so far.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Earthquakeearthquake AssamAssam earthquake
Next
Story

Sidhu stirs controversy again, calls Imran Khan 'big brother' at Kartarpur Corridor

Must Watch

PT8M34S

Prime Minister Narendra Modi handed over the Light Combat Helicopter to the Air Force