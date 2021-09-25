हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Earthquake

Earthquake of 5.2 magnitude strikes Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Representational Image

Campbell Bay: An earthquake of magnitude 5.2 on the Richter scale struck near Campbell Bay in Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Friday night (September 24, 2021), as per the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

The tremors were felt around 8:35 pm at the depth of 63 kilometres.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:5.2, Occurred on 24-09-2021, 20:34:27 IST, Lat: 9.22 and Long: 93.92, Depth: 63 Km, Location: 246km North of Campbell Bay, Andaman and Nicobar island," said the NCS in a tweet.

Andaman and Nicobar Islands are prone to frequent earthquakes.

Earlier on September 22, an earthquake of magnitude 3.9 on the Richter scale jolted the islands.

