Earthquake of 5.8 magnitude hits Nepal, no loss of lives reported

Kathmandu: An Earthquake of Magnitude 5.8 Richter scale struck Nepal on Wednesday morning (local time) as per the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Center. The quake took place around 5:42 AM Nepal (Local time), 113 KM North West of Kathmandu.

"Epicenter of the earthquake lies at Bhulbhule of Lamjung District this morning at around 5:42 (Local Time). It has been recorded with 5.8 magnitudes," Dr Lokbijay Adhikari, Seismologist, National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Center told ANI.

No loss of lives has been reported yet. Further details are awaited.

Earlier on Monday morning, an earthquake of magnitude 3.8 on the Richter scale struck Rajkot in Gujarat. According to the National Center for Seismology, the quake took place at 03:37:18 IST and at a depth of 10 kilometers south of Rajkot.

No loss of lives and properties was reported.

In the northeast part of India, an earthquake of magnitude 4.2 on the Richter scale hit Arunachal Pradesh`s Tawang on Monday morning. The quake took place at 10:07 am at a depth of 165 kilometers north of Tawang, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.2, Occurred on 17-05-2021, 10:07:39 IST, Lat: 30.92 & Long: 91.88, Depth: 165 Km, Location: 371km N of Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh, India," the NCS said in a tweet.

(With Agency Inputs)

