Earthquake of magnitude 3.2 hits Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh

Tremors were felt around 22 km East of Dharamshala at 5.17 am in the morning today.

New Delhi: An earthquake of  3.2 magnitude jolted Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh in the wee hours of Saturday (January 14) morning. The National Center for Seismology took on Twitter to inform about the tremors that were felt 22km East of Dharamshala at around 5.17 am today.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.2, Occurred on 14-01-2023, 05:17:15 IST, Lat: 32.25 & Long: 76.56, Depth: 5 Km Location: 22km E of Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh," stated National Centre for Seismology.

Earlier on January 8 an earthquake of 3.6 magnitude hit 10 Km from Kishtwar in Jammu and Kashmir at around 11.12 pm at night.

