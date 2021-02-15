Earthquake of magnitude 3.5 hits Bihar

Patna: An earthquake hit Bihar capital Patna on Monday (February 15) night at 9:23 pm. Tremors measuring 3.5 on the Richter Scale were felt for five seconds. The epicenter was 20km North-west of Nalanda, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

Earlier on Monday evening, an earthquake measuring 4.1 magnitude on the Richter scale was felt in Andaman and Nicobar Islands as well. According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake tremors were felt 258 km south-southeast of Port Blair at around 7.23 pm.

No reports of damages have been received so far.

