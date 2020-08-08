Earthquake of magnitude 3.5 jolts Assam's Sonitpur

An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter Scale jolted Sonitpur on Saturday (August 8). According to the National Center for Seismology, the earthquake struck at 5:26 am on Saturday.

On July 16, an earthquake with a magnitude of 4.1 on the Richter Scale had struck Karimganj in Assam at 7:57 am said the National Center for Seismology, the government's nodal agency for monitoring seismic activity in the country.

A medium-intensity earthquake of magnitude 3.1 on the Richter scale had hit the Sikar district of Rajasthan at around 00.44 am on Friday (August 7). The quake occurred some 26 kilometers from Sikar, the NCS said.

Meanwhile, the flood situation in Assam has further improved on Friday as the water receded from four more districts and currently 12,528 people and 5,375 hectare of cropland across six districts are affected, a government bulletin said.

Flood water ebbed from Bongaigaon, Goalpara, Kamrup and Nagaon districts since Thursday when 84,100 people in 177 villages of 10 districts were hit by the calamity.