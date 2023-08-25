Warangal: An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 on the Richter scale hit Telangana's Warangal on Friday morning, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed. According to NCS, the earthquake was recorded at a depth of 30 km.

Earthquake of Magnitude:3.6, Occurred on 25-08-2023, 04:43:11 IST, Lat: 18.04 & Long: 80.80, Depth: 30 Km ,Location: 127km E of Warangal, Telangana, India for more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/zWYrykFgwj@ndmaindia @Indiametdept @Dr_Mishra1966 @KirenRijiju pic.twitter.com/LQ9dsnoOCP — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) August 24, 2023

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.6, Occurred on 25-08-2023, 04:43:11 IST, Lat: 18.04 and Long: 80.80, Depth: 30 Km, Location: 127 km E of Warangal, Telangana," NCS posted on X (formerly Twitter). According to the National Center for Seismology, the earthquake occurred at 4:43 am.



(Further details are awaited.)