Earthquake Of Magnitude 3.7 Jolts Meghalaya's Tura, Second In Less Than 5 hours

This is the second earthquake in the northeast region to be reported on Tuesday. 

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 28, 2023, 10:09 AM IST|Source: ANI

Tura: An earthquake of magnitude 3.7 on the Richter scale occurred rocked Meghalaya`s Tura in the wee hours of Tuesday, the National Center for Seismology informed. The tremours were felt at 6.57 am, 59 km north of Tura. The depth of the earthquake was reported to be 29 km."Earthquake of Magnitude:3.7, Occurred on 28-02-2023, 06:57:18 IST, Lat: 26.04 & Long: 90.11, Depth: 29 Km, Location: 59km N of Tura, Meghalaya," read a post on the official Twitter handle of the National Center for Seismology.

This is the second earthquake in the northeast region to be reported on Tuesday. Earlier, in the small hours of Tuesday, an earthquake of magnitude 3.2 struck the Noney district of Manipur, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

The quake struck around 2.46 am, at a depth of 25 km."Earthquake of Magnitude:3.2, Occurred on 28-02-2023, 02:46:39 IST, Lat: 24.67 & Long: 93.66, Depth: 25 Km, Location: Noney, Manipur, India," the NCS said in a tweet. Meghalaya, on Monday, polling for the Assembly, recording an overall turnout of over 81 percent. 

