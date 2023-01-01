Earthquake of magnitude 3.8 hits Haryana on first day of New Year, tremors felt in Delhi-NCR; netizens react

New Delhi: On the very first day of the new year, an earthquake of magnitude 3.8 on the Richter scale hit Haryana with tremors being felt in parts of Delhi-NCR. According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), which is a nodal agency of the Government of India for monitoring earthquake activity in the country, the quake occurred at North Northwest of Haryana's Jhajjar at 1:19 am on Sunday.

The depth of the earthquake was said to be 5 km below the ground.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.8, Occurred on 01-01-2023, 01:19:42 IST, Lat: 28.71 and Long: 76.62, Depth: 5 Km, Location: 12km NNW of Jhajjar, Haryana," the NCS informed in a tweet.

Earthquake of Magnitude:3.8, Occurred on 01-01-2023, 01:19:42 IST, Lat: 28.71 & Long: 76.62, Depth: 5 Km ,Location: 12km NNW of Jhajjar, Haryana for more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/QVSUrTSmuX pic.twitter.com/SAgjRl6hNo — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) December 31, 2022

Meanwhile, netizens reacted to the development and posted some funny comments on Twitter.

"Nice start for Delhi people," said one user.

"That’s way of wishing new year from the God," said another.

Earth is also partying hard guys on ballam thanedar — Rohit.Bishnoi (@The_kafir_boy_2) December 31, 2022

That’s way of wishing new year from the God — Sujal (@Sujal_Pandey07) December 31, 2022

Earlier in November 12, an earthquake of magnitude 5.4 had hit Nepal, tremors of which were also felt across the Delhi-NCR.

Meanwhile, Delhiites on Saturday stepped out of their homes in large numbers to celebrate New Year's Eve with joy and abandon after a gap of two years. As dusk fell, thousands of people gathered at Connaught Place, India Gate, and other places to bring in 2023.

#WATCH | Delhites celebrate the new year at Connaught Place's Inner Circle pic.twitter.com/mcpWWKZdRA — ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2022

New Year celebrations were muted in 2020 and 2021 due to Covid-19-related restrictions.