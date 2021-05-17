Earthquake of magnitude 3.8 strikes Rajkot in Gujarat

Rajkot: An earthquake of magnitude 3.8 on the Richter scale struck Rajkot in Gujarat on Monday (May 17) morning, as per the National Center for Seismology. The quake took place at 03:37:18 IST and at a depth of 10 kilometers south of Rajkot.

No loss of lives and properties have been reported yet. Further details are awaited.

Last week, earthquakes were witnessed in the two northeastern states of Nagaland and Manipur.

According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake of magnitude 4.2 on the Richter scale hit Nagaland on Saturday morning. The quake took place around 5 am, 74 kilometers east of Mokokchung.

The epicentre of the quake was located at a depth of 81 kilometers. No loss of lives and properties were reported

The earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale hit Manipur`s Ukhrul on Friday evening, as per the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

According to the NCS, the quake occurred at 10:12 pm, and the epicentre of the quake was located at a depth of 101 kilometers.

Another earthquake of magnitude 3.8 on the Richter scale had also hit Manipur`s Imphal on May 8, said the NCS.

(With Agency Inputs)

