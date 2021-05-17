हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Earthquake

Earthquake of magnitude 3.8 strikes Rajkot in Gujarat

The quake took place at 03:37:18 IST and at a depth of 10 kilometers south of Rajkot. No loss of lives and properties have been reported yet. 

Earthquake of magnitude 3.8 strikes Rajkot in Gujarat
Representational Image

Rajkot: An earthquake of magnitude 3.8 on the Richter scale struck Rajkot in Gujarat on Monday (May 17) morning, as per the National Center for Seismology. The quake took place at 03:37:18 IST and at a depth of 10 kilometers south of Rajkot. 

No loss of lives and properties have been reported yet. Further details are awaited. 

Last week, earthquakes were witnessed in the two northeastern states of Nagaland and Manipur.

According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake of magnitude 4.2 on the Richter scale hit Nagaland on Saturday morning. The quake took place around 5 am, 74 kilometers east of Mokokchung.

The epicentre of the quake was located at a depth of 81 kilometers. No loss of lives and properties were reported

The earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale hit Manipur`s Ukhrul on Friday evening, as per the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

According to the NCS, the quake occurred at 10:12 pm, and the epicentre of the quake was located at a depth of 101 kilometers.

Another earthquake of magnitude 3.8 on the Richter scale had also hit Manipur`s Imphal on May 8, said the NCS. 

(With Agency Inputs)

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
EarthquakeEarthquake in Rajkotearthquake in ManipurEarthquake in Nagaland
Next
Story

CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 cancellation: Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal likely to take call today

Must Watch

PT22M8S

Sunday Special: Who is behind the posters against the Prime Minister?