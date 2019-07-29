Earthquake of magnitude 4.0 strikes West Bengal

An earthquake measuring 4.0 magnitudes on the Richter Scale hit the eastern state of West Bengal on Monday morning.

The quake was reported at 2.55 a.m in the Purulia District of West Bengal. The epicenter of the tremor was 22 km below the surface of Earth at latitude 23.1 degrees north and longitude of 86.5 degrees east

Earthquake of magnitude 4.0 hit Puruliya, West Bengal, at 2:55 am — ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2019

However, no casualties or damage to properties has been reported as of now.

It is the second time in the last three months that tremors have been felt in Purulia. In May, a mild earthquake struck the region besides also hitting Bankura district and Durgapur area of West Bengal.

Meanwhile, two earthquakes hit Maharashtra's Palghar district within minutes in the early hours on June 25. A 55-year-old woman died in Dahanu area after wall of a house collapsed on her during the quake.