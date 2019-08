An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 on the Richter Scale hit Kutch district of Gujarat on Monday afternoon. The tremors were felt in Bhachau city in the district around 2.43 pm. According to the Institute of Seismological Research, Gandhinagar, the epicentre of the earthquake remained near Bhachau. The epicentre is said to be six km north-west.

Live TV

The earthquake tremors were felt in many villages around Bhachau and the people rushed out of their homes in panic.