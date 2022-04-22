हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Earthquake

Earthquake of magnitude 4.2 hits Kargil, Ladakh

50 pm, 246 km NNE of Kargil, Ladakh today on Friday, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

Earthquake of magnitude 4.2 hits Kargil, Ladakh

An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 occurred at around 6:50 pm, 246 km NNE of Kargil, Ladakh today on Friday, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.2, Occurred on 22-04-2022, 18:50:15 IST, Lat: 36.65 & Long: 77.03, Depth: 10 Km , Location: 246km NNE of Kargil, Laddakh," NCS tweeted.

 

Tags:
EarthquakeKargilLadakhNational Center for SeismologyNCS
