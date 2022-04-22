Earthquake of magnitude 4.2 hits Kargil, Ladakh

An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 occurred at around 6:50 pm, 246 km NNE of Kargil, Ladakh today on Friday, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).
"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.2, Occurred on 22-04-2022, 18:50:15 IST, Lat: 36.65 & Long: 77.03, Depth: 10 Km , Location: 246km NNE of Kargil, Laddakh," NCS tweeted.
